Head of Old Navy

Nancy Green is the head of Old Navy, the leading value apparel brand that delivers the democracy of style through its affordable, on-trend styles for the family with unbelievable quality and one of the most inclusive size ranges in the industry.


During Green’s more than 25-year tenure with Gap Inc., she has held executive leadership roles across the company. During her time as head of Athleta, the business grew from $250 million to a nearly $1 billion purpose-led brand. Her team built a community and customer relationship-driven store model, while also launching the brand’s girls’ line, Athleta Girl and achieving B Corp Certification. She has also held leadership roles at Shabby Chic and Pottery Barn. 


Green is a council member of the women’s executive leadership organization, C200, and is a member of the Board of Directors for the UC Berkeley Haas School of Management, Center for Equity, Gender and Leadership. Green serves on the Gap Foundation Board of Trustees, the Gap Inc. Sustainability Board and the Board of Directors for Allbirds. She holds a bachelor’s degree from University of California, Berkeley. 

Worldwide Vice President of Grocery, Amazon

Stephenie Landry is the worldwide vice president of grocery at Amazon. Landry has been with Amazon.com for over 16 years and during that time she has held a variety of roles with a special focus on launching new initiatives. She was a founding team member of Amazon Fresh (fresh grocery delivery), and she led the conception and launch of several initiatives including Amazon Student, Amazon Mom, and Prime Pantry. She also led the team that created Prime Now, bringing the idea to market in 111 days total. Landry joined Amazon as a Pathways intern after earning her master’s degree from University of Michigan. Prior to earning her master’s degree, she spent two years working at an internet start-up in San Francisco.

Co-founder and CEO, Topicals

Olamide Olowe is the co-founder and CEO of Topicals, a medicated skincare company for chronic skin conditions that is transforming the way people feel about skin by taking the focus off of "perfect" skin and donating a percentage of sales to mental health organizations. Growing up with multiple chronic skin conditions, Olowe developed a passion for dermatology. As a student-athlete at UCLA, she co-founded SheaGIRL in partnership with Shea Moisture and discovered her love for business. Olowe is the youngest Black woman to raise over $1 million having raised $2.6 million from investors like Issa Rae, Yvonne Orji, Hannah Bronfman, Bozoma Saint John, and Lerer Hippeau. Topicals is currently sold at Nordstrom and at mytopicals.com. 


Senior Vice President, E-Commerce, Vox Media

Camilla Cho is Vox Media’s senior vice president for e-ommerce, overseeing affiliate revenue for the company’s digital brands, as well as incubating and managing several key new business initiatives for the company. Cho joined New York Magazine in 2014 and, as general manager for e-commerce, helped launch shopping site the Strategist in 2016, developing its strategy for growth. The site now has about 20 employees and is run similar to an independent start-up within the company.


Cho previously worked at Aol, MTV Networks, IAC, and in early-stage start-ups in NYC, primarily in business development and strategy roles. She has often been hired and tasked to set partnership strategies and identify new business opportunities for digital media brands. She has her MBA from the Wharton School and her bachelor’s degree in business administration from UC Berkeley / Haas.

Co-founder and CEO, Klarna

In 2005, Sebastian Siemiatkowski co-founded Klarna in order to provide safe and smooth online payments. He currently serves as its chief executive officer. Over the past decade, he has overseen the company’s rapid growth across Europe and more recently into North America. Klarna is now a fully licensed bank with 90 million consumers and a 200,000 merchant user base. Siemiatkowski has received multiple awards for his leadership, including runner up in the 2015 global EY Entrepreneur of the Year award, Leader of the Year by Adecco, and European Entrepreneur of the Year Award by TechTour. He holds a master’s degree from the Stockholm School of Economics.

