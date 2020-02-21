Join Recode senior correspondent Jason Del Rey for three unscripted conversations with top commerce executives on how they’re making strategic decisions for their companies, and what they’ve learned over the past six months as coronavirus has upended business models and transformed consumer habits. Here are some themes Jason will explore:
- The acceleration of consumer behavior shifts toward online sales channels
- How delivery services are operating, innovating and protecting workers
- Long-term effects of the pandemic on brick and mortar retail
This series will give you a front-row seat to Recode's trademark hard-hitting journalism and offer a behind-the-scenes look into how the leaders of retail are navigating this difficult moment and identifying future opportunities.
Jason Del Rey is the most trusted source for news and analysis on tech, commerce, and Amazon. He was named one of NRF's 20 People Shaping Retail's Future in 2019, and is on Influencer Index’s Top 50 Journalists CEOs Follow. Jason has spent the last seven years reporting on Amazon, e-commerce, and how technology is transforming brick-and-mortar retail. Last year, he hosted Land of The Giants: The Rise of Amazon about the e-commerce giant.
