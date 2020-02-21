Nancy Green is the head of Old Navy, the leading value apparel brand that delivers the democracy of style through its affordable, on-trend styles for the family with unbelievable quality and one of the most inclusive size ranges in the industry.





During Green’s more than 25-year tenure with Gap Inc., she has held executive leadership roles across the company. During her time as head of Athleta, the business grew from $250 million to a nearly $1 billion purpose-led brand. Her team built a community and customer relationship-driven store model, while also launching the brand’s girls’ line, Athleta Girl and achieving B Corp Certification. She has also held leadership roles at Shabby Chic and Pottery Barn.





Green is a council member of the women’s executive leadership organization, C200, and is a member of the Board of Directors for the UC Berkeley Haas School of Management, Center for Equity, Gender and Leadership. Green serves on the Gap Foundation Board of Trustees, the Gap Inc. Sustainability Board and the Board of Directors for Allbirds. She holds a bachelor’s degree from University of California, Berkeley.