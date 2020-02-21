Join Recode Senior Correspondent Peter Kafka for a series of unscripted conversations with top executives on industry trends, evolving consumption habits, and how the current upheaval in media may bring about lasting change. Here are some themes Peter will explore:
- How networks, studios, and streaming services are evolving as entertainment consumption habits shift
- Big-picture view of how the pandemic has accelerated industry trends
- Opportunities for ad-supported media and the Google/Facebook duopoly
- Covering the 2020 election in an increasingly fragmented media world and polarized environment
This series will give you a front-row seat to his trademark hard-hitting journalism and analysis, and will offer a behind-the-scenes look into how executives are navigating this moment and identifying future opportunities.
Peter Kafka is known for his hard-hitting interviews that cut through the PR noise and break the news, putting him among the Influencer Index’s Top 50 Journalists CEOs Follow. He recently hosted Land of the Giants: The Netflix Effect, which won Adweek's 2020 Podcast of the Year: TV and Streaming. Host of the weekly Recode Media podcast and producer of the annual Code Media conference, Kafka has been covering the media industry for over 20 years — with a focus on its convergence with technology.
